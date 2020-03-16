The week's best quotes on coronavirus, the Lied Center, basketball and the GOP

"Canceling a large event like this is about public health; it's about ensuring that we don't create an environment that actually makes it worse for the state of Nebraska." -- Pat Lopez, interim director for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, on the decision to hold the state boys' basketball tournament while limiting spectators only to immediate family members.
"We understand that it is difficult to cancel or postpone events. ... Right now, however, we all must focus on reducing transmission of this virus. These social distancing measures can help delay and slow the spread of the disease and save lives." -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln mayor, in a news release on battling the coronavirus.
“I’ve had a lot of patrons tell me when the Lied Center opened, it changed Lincoln from a town to a city That’s when it grew up.” -- Bill Stephens, Lied Center executive director, on the venue's 30th anniversary.
"Nebraska has always been a leader and an innovator in a lot of things. There are very few places in the whole country where players' (names, images and likenesses) can benefit them more than at Nebraska, just because of the fan base and the excitement around here." -- Scott Frost, Husker football coach, on the Ready Now program, which aims to help student-athletes monetize their personal brands.
"I am a Republican, but do NOT fit in with most Republicans today. The party I remember is the party of Eisenhower. I grew up idolizing Lincoln. I do not belong to the Republican Party of Donald Trump." -- Sen. John McCollister, of Omaha, writing on a website he's launched urging the Republican Party to recover lost values and apply them to today's issues.
"Unprecedented is an understatement." -- Kevin Birn, a Calgary, Alberta, oil market analyst, on the price drop caused by decreased demand and Saudi Arabia pledging to increase production. Oil prices last week hit their lowest levels since 2016.