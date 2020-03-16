The week's best quotes on coronavirus, the Lied Center, basketball and the GOP

"Canceling a large event like this is about public health; it's about ensuring that we don't create an environment that actually makes it worse for the state of Nebraska." -- Pat Lopez, interim director for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, on the decision to hold the state boys' basketball tournament while limiting spectators only to immediate family members.

"We understand that it is difficult to cancel or postpone events. ... Right now, however, we all must focus on reducing transmission of this virus. These social distancing measures can help delay and slow the spread of the disease and save lives." -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln mayor, in a news release on battling the coronavirus.

“I’ve had a lot of patrons tell me when the Lied Center opened, it changed Lincoln from a town to a city That’s when it grew up.” -- Bill Stephens, Lied Center executive director, on the venue's 30th anniversary.