The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus

"The people who are making these extraction kits, they've got to be working around the clock, with their foot on the accelerator in fifth gear." -- Dr. Tom Safranek, infectious disease specialist, on the urgency of getting coronavirus test kits into the field.

"The world has changed a lot in a very short amount of time, and we need to give our superintendent the ability to act in a short amount of time in the best interests of our kids." -- Don Mayhew, Lincoln Public Schools board member, on granting Superintendent Steve Joel and district officials emergency authority.

"We're doing our best to keep them open, but we want to make sure when we do keep them open we have a safe location. With that becomes maintaining it and making sure it's in a good condition." -- Vicki Kramer, Department of Transportation spokeswoman on the temporary closures of some I-80 rest areas due to theft of toilet paper.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We face an extraordinary moment in our history, one that is bringing with it extraordinary disruption to our daily lives." -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, mayor of Lincoln, rolling out more measures the city was taking to battle the coronavirus.