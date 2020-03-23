The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus

"The people who are making these extraction kits, they've got to be working around the clock, with their foot on the accelerator in fifth gear." -- Dr. Tom Safranek, infectious disease specialist, on the urgency of getting coronavirus test kits into the field.
"The world has changed a lot in a very short amount of time, and we need to give our superintendent the ability to act in a short amount of time in the best interests of our kids." -- Don Mayhew, Lincoln Public Schools board member, on granting Superintendent Steve Joel and district officials emergency authority.
"We're doing our best to keep them open, but we want to make sure when we do keep them open we have a safe location. With that becomes maintaining it and making sure it's in a good condition." -- Vicki Kramer, Department of Transportation spokeswoman on the temporary closures of some I-80 rest areas due to theft of toilet paper.
"We face an extraordinary moment in our history, one that is bringing with it extraordinary disruption to our daily lives." -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, mayor of Lincoln, rolling out more measures the city was taking to battle the coronavirus.
"If we have to hold court with a court reporter at their house and a judge at their house and the defendant at their house, we're going to figure it out." -- Jared Gavin, Lancaster County District Court administrator, discussing adaptions to court operations during coronavirus restrictions.
"I've been standing at the door, and once 10 people are inside, I have to tell anyone else trying to get in we're at capacity. Everyone is pretty understanding under the circumstances." -- Nathan Stewart, co-owner of McKinney's Irish Pub, on celebrating St. Patrick's Day under the guideline limiting crowds to 10 or fewer people
"We have kids texting us asking when we're going to be back playing, and you just really don't have the answer. We've never been in this situation where the sun is out right now, and it's a beautiful day and we're all inside." -- Sean Murphy, Fremont boys soccer coach, on the suspended spring prep sports season.