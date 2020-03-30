The week's best quotes on coronavirus, coronavirus and coronavirus again

"We'll get through this. But now it's our turn to lay down our partisan politics and pass this bill for the state to protect the safety and well-being of all Nebraskans." -- Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, on emergency state funding to battle COVID-19.
"Nebraskans come together and work together. Here in Nebraska we know how to get things done." -- Gov. Pete Ricketts, on the quick response of the Legislature to appropriating emergency funding.
"What I've found here in Nebraska is that relationships matter and people are more than willing to work with you if you have a conversation." -- Tony Goins, state economic development director, talking about how small businesses might weather the coronavirus outbreak.
"There's still a lot of emotional honesty and openness and growth and recovery that can happen over the phone. And it's sometimes easier to be emotionally honest when you're not there right in front of someone." -- Bill Ganzel, chair of board for The Meeting Place, on using a conference call system for 12-step meetings during this time of social distancing.
"This is a time of challenges for us, but it won't last forever. We will get through this together." -- Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lincoln's mayor, discussing the sacrifices of individuals and businesses to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"I know I sound like broken records, but I am pleading with people to, please, take this seriously. If you are sick, we need you to stay home." -- Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health District, after five confirmed cases in Washington County as of Friday.
