The week's best quotes on coronavirus, college athletes and Caril Ann Fugate Clair

"This problem has plagued the state of Nebraska for years and to find out the NSAA has never sanctioned any high school for any kinds of racial harassment is very disturbing. It's time to stop ignoring a serious problem and say enough is enough." -- Seth Miller, a parent of Lincoln High School girls basketball player, speaking to the school board about a racially-charged event at a Feb. 7 LHS-Fremont basketball game.

"I was surprised to learn that 100% of student-athletes in Nebraska, from the football quarterback at UNL to the women's golfer at Chadron State, are legally prevented from participating in the free market and earning any wages at all for their athletic skills or talents." -- Sen. Megan Hunt, making her case for a Fair Pay to Play bill in the Legislature. It received early-round approval on a 36-4 vote.

"For many years, it was part of the master plan and design guidelines to have a Collegiate Georgian look, but 10 to 15 years ago we eventually started to take some steps away from that. It will be interesting to see how long the current looks last or how it will evolve and change in the future." -- Brooke Hay, UNL director of capital construction, on the evolution of buildings on the campus.