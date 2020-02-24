The week's best quotes on coronavirus, a new prison, Indigenous People's Day and more

“Our season is going to go on and it’s going to continue to be really special. We have moved on, but it sickens me that how we look still bothers people in 2020.” -- Dominique Kelley-Johnson, Lincoln High School girls basketball coach, after a racially charged post-game confrontation following a game at Fremont.

“We started with 57 healthy people, and that’s what we’ve ended up with -- 57 healthy people.” -- Joe Smith, a public information officer with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the release of evacuees quarantined at Camp Ashland while being monitored for possible coronavirus.

"Spending a lot of money on prisons takes away from a lot of other priorities. But doing nothing is not acceptable." -- John Stinner, Appropriations Committee chairman on a plan to build a $200 million new prison through a lease-to-own arrangement.

“This is not a politically correct movement, a criticism that is often raised when tribal people assert their right to determine how they wish to be portrayed. I’m proud we have come to a place when this legislation is being considered.” -- Larry Wright Jr., chairman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, on a legislative bill to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day in the state.