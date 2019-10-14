"This certainly had the potential for much more serious injury to other people. Not that it wasn’t traumatic enough for all the people who had to witness that." – Mario Scalora, who leads the targeted violence research team at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, on the chaos that ensued when a man drove his truck into a Lincoln Chick-fil-A before being shot and killed by an officer.
"I don't know how much hope the Yazidis and Christians can have.” – Hadi Pir, a Yazidi and former U.S. Army interpreter now living in Lincoln, on the impact of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria.
"We're not going to get it all done in one year. We didn't get here overnight, and we're not going to get out of it overnight. But we've got to start passing bills that make sense and make progress." – Gov. Pete Ricketts, talking at a town hall in Thedford, on the pace of tax reform.
"Reports that the deal could include significant increases in purchases of U.S. agriculture commodities beyond previous levels certainly have our attention. It's our hope that this is the first step in resolving the ongoing trade dispute with one of the largest consumers of Nebraska agriculture products." – Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson, on verbal agreement for a U.S.-China trade deal.
You have free articles remaining.
"I know we need to be a lot better at some basic things. We need to be a more physical team. We need to be a smarter team. I don't like coaching a team that's not the most physical on the football (field), and we weren't.” – Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, following the Huskers’ 34-7 loss to Minnesota.
"I can’t in good faith put those bids out and ask contractors to spend the time and the effort and the money to continue to prepare their bids when we have no idea whether we will actually be accepting bids if they come in within our budget." – Tom Casady, interim director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, on the possibility of a delay on the proposed roundabout at 14th Street and Warlick Boulevard.
"Nebraska does not operate in a vacuum. Just as we're attempting to recruit more students, so are our competitors. Each year, our competition increases, and it's harder to try and attract students to show them what we have to offer." – Amber Williams, assistant vice chancellor for academic services and enrollment management, on UNL’s out-of-state recruitment.