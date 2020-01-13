The week's best quotes on Australia, Iran and Lake McConaughy

"We packed up all our stuff and headed south. If I'd had more experience with fire, I'd know that not on fire means not on fire yet." -- Susanne "Skye" Evans, who grew up in Lincoln, on her brush with the wildfires in Australia, where she's lived since 2002.
"For the most part, everybody out there is having a good time and there are lots and lots of good families. But it just takes a handful to cause a ruckus." -- Keith County Sheriff Jeff Stevens on disturbances at Lake McConaughy, which are causing the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to propose changes to camping rules to control crowds.
"I think if we're growing, and have grown in the last 60 years, at some point in time those numbers do have to grow." -- Speaker Jim Scheer, discussing a constitutional amendment to increase the number of state senators from 49 to 55. If 30 senators approved the amendment, it could be placed on the general election ballot.
You have free articles remaining.
"You have to make sure you have the right head coach. And then I tell that head coach, 'You make your own decisions on your staff. I'm going to support you and get a quality salary pool and all that. But if it isn't working, you have to be the judge of that.' In the end, the head coach is going to be responsible. It's his job that's on the line." -- Third-year Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos on how he works with a head coach.
"I'm sick over it. I have family I love over there. I have family that I love over here. It's literally like trying to pull a human person into two pieces." -- Helen Abdali Soosan Fagan, a native of Iran who teaches at UNL and has lived in the U.S. for 40 years, on the conflict between the U.S. and Iran.
"The adult side of this is pretty easy -- we need to have our kids graduate from high school with some focus, interests and skills. How do we get kids interested? That's our challenge. ... If we don't get kids interested it doesn't matter what the adults think." Steve Joel, Lincoln Public Schools superintendent, on developing focus programs for LPS high school students.
"In terms of child safety, there's no such thing as overkill, but the reports can only tell us so much." -- Kelsey Minchow, director of Mini's Preschool and Childcare, on newly mandated federal background checks for childcare employees.