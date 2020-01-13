The week's best quotes on Australia, Iran and Lake McConaughy

"We packed up all our stuff and headed south. If I'd had more experience with fire, I'd know that not on fire means not on fire yet." -- Susanne "Skye" Evans, who grew up in Lincoln, on her brush with the wildfires in Australia, where she's lived since 2002.

"For the most part, everybody out there is having a good time and there are lots and lots of good families. But it just takes a handful to cause a ruckus." -- Keith County Sheriff Jeff Stevens on disturbances at Lake McConaughy, which are causing the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to propose changes to camping rules to control crowds.

"I think if we're growing, and have grown in the last 60 years, at some point in time those numbers do have to grow." -- Speaker Jim Scheer, discussing a constitutional amendment to increase the number of state senators from 49 to 55. If 30 senators approved the amendment, it could be placed on the general election ballot.

"You have to make sure you have the right head coach. And then I tell that head coach, 'You make your own decisions on your staff. I'm going to support you and get a quality salary pool and all that. But if it isn't working, you have to be the judge of that.' In the end, the head coach is going to be responsible. It's his job that's on the line." -- Third-year Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos on how he works with a head coach.