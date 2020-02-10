The week's best quotes on athletes, impeachment and what's NExT

"We are creating a sustainable economic environment and the safest food in the world while also trying to protect the environment. It's a balancing act, and I think there's a place for both issues." -- Tim Kalkowski, a member of a task force established by Lancaster County to make recommendations on siting livestock and poultry feeding operations. The county-approved rules take effect this week.
"The Legislature is the steward of the people's money. This is such a serious area because it affects our children. ... I think the more eyes that are watching, the better. The more opinions that are expressed by people that will be genuinely concerned, the better." -- Sen. Ernie Chambers on LR298, which would create a legislative committee to oversee the state Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.
"These are all players who weren't able to go to the next level of professional athletics. They weren't able to go make millions of dollars or hundreds of thousands of dollars. But the opportunity to make some money was sitting right there in front of them at the college level." -- Jeremiah Sirles, former Husker offensive lineman, advocating for LB962, which would allow student-athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses.
"We must consider both the facts before us, and the long-term effects of the verdict rendered. I believe removal is the wrong decision." -- Sen. Ben Sasse, on his vote to acquit President Trump.
"You've been here five years. We've begged you to come up with a plan. We've given you as many dollars as we possibly can." -- Sen. John Stinner, appropriations committee chairman to Corrections Department Director Scott Frakes on prison overcrowding.
"This idea, this bill, this appropriation, this incentive is bigger than any of us in this room. -- Sen. Mark Kolterman on LB1084, which would trigger a state investment of $300 million if federal and private funding goals were met for a $2.6 billion project, NExT, to establish a national all-hazard response facility in Omaha.