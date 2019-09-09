"Farm income has been falling, really, since 2013. That does have an impact, obviously, on the well-being of farm households, as well as the state economy, given that agriculture is estimated to be a fourth of the economy, a fourth of the employment." – Brad Lubben, an agricultural economist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, on declines in farm size and income in the state.
"Their patience is starting to wear a little thin." – Jay Rempe, senior economist for the Nebraska Farm Bureau, on a new report indicating tariffs could cost the state’s ag industry nearly $1 billion for a second year in a row.
"We've already gone from the line of exhaustion to the line of pain. When we're dead and buried, our bones will keep hurting.” – Ignacio Davalos, a worker at a hog plant in Crete, to Human Rights Watch during an investigation into the dangers of increased line speed and deregulation at meatpacking plants.
“The decision to shut down activity across the facility was not spurred by any single incident. But there was no doubt that strong and direct action needed to be taken based on the number of recent assaults and discovery of contraband.” – Corrections Director Scott Frakes, on the two-day full lockdown at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
“We let our fans down, we let Frost down and I wanted this game. We wanted this game. We had that mindset coming in, and we lost. Plain and simple.” – Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, after Colorado rallied from a 17-point deficit for a 34-31 overtime win.
"It would be better to be silent than to come out and show we’re not the community we hoped we were.” – Lincoln City Councilwoman Sändra Washington, expressing concerns about bringing the city’s Fairness Ordinance to a vote.
"I think it's a wonderful thing Nebraskans came out strong and really showed some incredible tenacity on some of those days that were really wet.” – Nebraska State Fair Director Lori Cox, commending Nebraskans for attending the event despite rains and flash flooding that hurt its attendance.