“Nebraska is a proudly pro-life state, and this demonstrates shocking intolerance by coastal elites that is divisive to our nation.” – Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, following an announcement by the city of San Francisco that it won’t contract with businesses from Nebraska or 21 other states because of abortion laws it considers too strict.
"The loss of earmarks hurts Nebraska. And it hurts the ability for bipartisan work. It was a facilitator and it represented less than one-half of 1% of the budget." – Former U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, on how the loss of earmarks has affected Nebraska and the nation.
"Having a strong, meaningful presence in Whiteclay is the only assurance that the beer stores will never return there." – John Maisch, an activist and documentarian, on developments in Whiteclay.
"It's a moral issue. Usury is a sin in scriptural terms. We need to stop the robbers." – The Rev. Damian Zuerlein, a Catholic priest from Omaha, speaking in support of a payday lender initiative that would cap interest rates in Nebraska at 36%.
"We have a crisis in this state, and we need everybody's help in the state to fix this." – Mike Cassling, chairman and CEO of Omaha firm CQuence Health and chairman of the Nebraska Tech Collaborative, on the need to produce and recruit more tech workers.
“I think it's an incredible educational experience. I think our players will benefit from it both from a football standpoint and a personal standpoint. When they laid out all the details of the trip and things our players are going to be able to do … I think it's going to be a special week for us to go over there.” – Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, on his team’s 2021 trip for a game in Ireland vs. Illinois.
“If we have a classic rock act with no opener and it’s thousands arriving around the same time, we’re going to have some longer lines. But by having multiple locations, not just six metal detectors, it’s going to be a lot smoother and a lot faster.” – Tom Lorenz, manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, on the deployment of new metal detectors.