Rachel Marsden: Ugly side of foreign policy

Bolton credits himself with convincing Trump to withdraw the U.S. from the multilateral nuclear deal with Iran. The decision, which has now left the U.S. sidelined, has pushed the other signatories -- European nations keen to do business with Iran – economically closer to fellow signatories and longstanding Iranian allies, Russia and China.

Instead of staying the course with the profitable long-term business approach that the deal afforded, Bolton says that he told Trump that an attack on Iran’s nuclear program was “the only lasting solution.”

On Venezuela, which at least has the good fortune of not being Iran, Bolton positions himself as a voice of reason. Even though Bolton sees Maduro’s leadership as a threat because it could open the door to foes – like Iran – he claims to have talked Trump down from attacking Venezuela. According to Bolton, former Trump chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, said that Trump qualified a potential invasion of Venezuela as “cool.” Bolton said that he tried to convince Trump that regime change could be just as easily achieved by working with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s opponents. Smells a lot like political meddling in the affairs of a sovereign nation.