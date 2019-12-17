Rachel Marsden: U.S. policy looks different in Russia

The message being conveyed on Russian TV talk shows, as clips of Giuliani loom large in the background, is that Giuliani has found widespread corruption in Ukraine. Such reports come as surprise to absolutely no one in Russia. What does raise eyebrows here, however, is that someone working with the Ukrainians on behalf of the president of the United States is publicly screaming about it. The reports about Giuliani's dealings provide an opening for Russian officials to call into question U.S. support of Ukraine.

Foreign aid is obviously an important aspect of U.S. foreign policy. Russia's TASS news agency last week quoted Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul's recollection of conversations with Trump in which the president reportedly lamented that some of the countries receiving U.S. foreign aid have turned out to be "bad allies." There are two distinctly separate things going on here. First, there's Trump's general disdain for foreign aid, which often fuels corruption by governments that receive it. Second, there's Trump's exploitation of such corruption when it suits him.

But for Russia, America's selectivity in either fueling or fighting corruption, as opportunism dictates, is symptomatic of the U.S. government's willingness to tilt the global economic playing field based on questionable criteria.