However, a recently leaked memo from one of the fact-finding team members, Pakistan's Aamir Shouket, sent to the OPCW's chief of cabinet at the time, British diplomat Robert Fairweather, two weeks before the public release of the interim report in July 2018 accused the OCPW's Office of Directorate General of doctoring critical facts.

Shouket took issue with the report describing the detected levels of chlorine as "high," arguing that "they were, in most cases, present only in parts per billion range, as low as 1-2 ppb, which is essentially trace quantities." He added that it was disingenuous to deduce that the chlorine detected on surfaces was derived from gas, since such quantities of the chemical can also be found in more common items such as bleach.

According to Shouket, the OPCW omitted details about how the choking and frothing symptoms displayed by victims in video recordings made by the White Helmets -- a so-called humanitarian group that former French ambassador and Syria expert Michel Raimbaud described to me as the "armed humanitarian branch of al-Qaeda" -- were inconsistent with what was observed by witnesses at the time of the alleged attacks.