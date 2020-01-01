Rachel Marsden: Teaming up to fight terrorism

Pyrotechnic displays aren't unusual at this time of the year -- just not on a weekday afternoon downtown. After at least a dozen emergency vehicles with wailing sirens whizzed by, heading towards the popping noises, I learned that a gunman had opened fire on passersby outside the headquarters of the Lubyanka Building, the headquarters of the FSB (the successor agency to the KGB).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everyone initially assumed a political motive, given the target.

It turned out that there was no obvious political motive in the Dec. 19 incident. The suspect was killed, and it appears that suicide-by-cop was the likely motive. It wasn't technically tantamount to an act of terrorism, but it was nonetheless terrifying.

I've seen the reaction of the French to terror attacks in Paris. The contrast with the Russian reaction to a sudden outburst of public violence is stark. Within hours, it was business as usual again, as if nothing had happened -- merely a blip on the radar of people's daily lives. No collective teeth-gnashing, no media-led soul-searching, no downloading of the role of the security and intelligence services onto the general public to "see something, say something."