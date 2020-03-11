Rachel Marsden: Healthy distrust of government

While the rest of the world has mostly ignored the agitation in the French streets, these protests were quietly chiseling a new notion into the minds of French citizens, chipping away at the idea that government will protect them. Not only that, it might also kick your ass (or damage your eyes).

Enter the coronavirus.

The French government has requisitioned all of the protective face masks for frontline personnel. Meanwhile, everyone else is left to get by with useless but annoyingly repetitive coronavirus announcements in the subway system (in case you've just emerged from under a rock and stepped straight onto a subway train).

The French aren't waiting around for the government to do the thinking for them this time. Many citizens no longer trust the government to place their interests above globalist ideology. For example, many French have long figured that the border with neighboring Italy (which has seen 9,172 coronavirus cases and 463 related deaths) would never be closed, no matter how much the virus spread, because it would suggest that there are actual borders within the European Union.