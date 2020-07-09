Rachel Marsden: From puppet to war criminal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Trump White House was supposed to host a so-called peace summit late last month. It never happened because one of the would-be participants was charged with war crimes in The Hague. The event was subsequently scrubbed from the official calendar and swept away by a news cycle dominated by squabbling over statues and coronavirus cases.

Hashim Thaci, the president of Kosovo, has been charged by special prosecutors with 10 counts of crimes against humanity, including torture, murder, persecutions and enforced disappearance of persons. Thaci had stood side by side with Hillary Clinton at a press conference when she was secretary of state in the Barack Obama administration, and it was during President Bill Clinton’s administration that Thaci made a name for himself as America’s freedom fighter in the Balkans.

What’s been swept under the diplomatic veneer is a war that stands as one of the most grotesque examples of an attack on a foreign country sold to the people of the U.S. as a “humanitarian intervention.”