Rachel Marsden: America needs a break

PARIS -- Why do Washington, D.C., politics seem like an endless episode of a Wile E. Coyote/Roadrunner cartoon, each party obsessed with bashing the other on a daily basis? Are you already sick of hearing about the U.S. presidential election? Do you have to strain to remember a time when there wasn't a presidential campaign going on?

You're not wrong. American political campaigns don't end anymore. There is no longer a time of relative calm after an election, with partisan politics giving way to level-headed governance. And this needs to change, because it's destroying the country.

Did you know that the White House has an email account that routinely sends out updates to subscribers? If you signed up for a nonpartisan compendium of all the latest policy initiatives from America's executive branch, then you'd have hit the "unsubscribe" button a long time ago. More often than not, these "newsletters" amount to blatantly partisan campaign literature.

For example, the Feb. 11 edition was titled: "Democrats made promises, President Trump delivered." Another recent edition addressed the Senate impeachment trial: "Today, House Democrats' sham impeachment ended with the full vindication and exoneration of President Trump by the Senate."