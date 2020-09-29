Noah Feldman: Not even FDR could pack courts

The historical lesson is, arguably, that even with near-total partisan power and good cause, FDR couldn't pack the court. If the lesson is still valid, it suggests that it would fail again now.

Even a threat to overturn Roe v. Wade might not be enough to get Democrats to pack the court. The effects of reversing abortion rights would be dire for poor women in red states, who would face severe difficulties traveling to blue states to terminate pregnancies.

Yet it is already hard for women in red states to get abortions. It is far from clear that increased difficulty would suffice to get Democrats to eliminate a check on the power of a president who also controls Congress. And many Democrats would worry about removing the court's check on Republican presidents.

No doubt, pro-packing partisans would point out that Trump was elected in 2016 without a popular majority (as was George W. Bush in 2000), and that the non-majoritarian design of the Senate means that a minority of Americans have put the Senate in Republican hands.

Combined, these features of our non-majoritarian constitutional design could give us a Supreme Court that does not at all reflect the will of the majority. That, in turn, could delegitimize the court and provide a basis for packing it.