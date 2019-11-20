Canines and corrections working well
A program called Second Chance Pups, now in its 15th year in partnership with the Nebraska State Penitentiary, is beneficial for humans and canines alike.
It’s a terrific idea: Inmates selected for the program train dogs that have been taken in by animal shelters and rescue facilities. The canines are vaccinated, groomed, spayed or neutered and micro-chipped. Once the training is completed, the dogs are adopted out. The program recently completed its 50th rotation of dogs.
So far, Second Chance Pups has enabled adoption of more than 450 dogs, and some 350 inmates have helped the creatures.
Anyone who has worked with animals understands how they have the potential to draw out one’s best self. “I like the fact that we can save five or six dogs every few months,” said Robert Dunkin, who has taken part in the program for two years.
Scott Frakes, director of the Department of Correctional Services, is right that the effect can be “transformational” for participants in the most positive sense. This creative approach to rehabilitation is well deserving of the public’s salute.
Omaha World-Herald
Plan for memorials balances tribute, safety
When a tragedy happens on a state highway, there typically are many people who are stricken with grief and struggling for a way to remember their loved one. Many also ask what they can do to prevent this from happening to another family.
A new roadside memorial policy from the Nebraska Department of Transportation may have caused some concern among families who want to memorialize a loved one who died in a traffic crash. But families should see this as a way to ensure that they have a way to do just that while ensuring they do not pose hazards to people driving on state highways.
The state has started a process for families to apply for a memorial that will be created by the state and placed as close to the scene of the crash as possible. Immediate family members can now apply for a NDOT-produced sign to be erected in a requested location in the state right of way as a memorial for two years after installation.
“We want to recognize grieving families while balancing our responsibility of increasing safety on Nebraska’s highway system,” said Kyle Schneweis, the state’s transportation department director.
Each memorial sign will include a safety message chosen by the family from five available options: “Please Drive Safely”; “Seat Belts Save Lives”; “Don’t Drink and Drive”; ”Don’t Text and Drive”; “Don’t Drive Impaired” and will also display the name of the individual being memorialized.
The department has emphasized that it will continue to work with family members who currently have private memorials on the state highway system.
It’s understandable that memorials created by individual families in the past could have created safety hazards. This new process will ensure that they can be placed safely and help grieving families memorialize their loved ones.
Grand Island Independent