Building a better bus system
Construction for Omaha's first rapid transit bus service will be worth it
Making positive change can require complications during the transition. Temporary lane closures are necessary in stretches on Dodge Street as crews install the stations for Omaha's first bus rapid transit system.
The complication should be worth it, though. When ORBT — Omaha Rapid Bus Transit — begins operation next spring, our city will have taken a welcome step forward in meeting demands for better public transportation.
An ORBT bus will arrive at about 10-minute intervals. It will take 26 to 28 minutes for a full ride between Westroads and downtown, The World-Herald's Jeff Robb reported.
ORBT will go far to meet public expectations for fuller transportation amenities. The stations will have Wi-Fi and ticket kiosks. Buses will have Wi-Fi, too, and on-board bike racks. A raised platform, train station-style, will facilitate riders' entry and exit.
The arrival of ORBT next year will help our area move forward on that needed score.
-- Omaha World-Herald
Shopping local pays off in many ways
With the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce promoting the entire month of November as Shop Small Month and the Christmas shopping season already underway at many Grand Island retailers, it's time to emphasize the importance of shopping locally.
As the chamber is emphasizing this month, every dollar spent in Grand Island "turns over" up to seven times. Spending locally supports the payrolls of the stores at which you shop, and the employees there spend much of their paychecks locally as well. Plus, the local sales tax revenue supports our community's infrastructure, as well as its services and recreational facilities.
Shopping online or in a bigger city, on the other hand, gives that support to "a faceless online business or another community," said chamber President Cindy Johnson.
"Shop and buy in Grand Island, as those are the businesses that support the projects that are important to all of us," Johnson said.
Whether you find the items you want to buy at Grand Island's big box stores, smaller national chain stores or locally owned retailers, the fact that you make the effort to do your holiday shopping in Grand Island makes a big statement about your support of the community and the people who live and work beside you every day.
A big concern for the chamber is the economic well-being of our community's local businesses.
Americans have continued to do more shopping online in recent years and even local businesses are trying to take advantage of this by making it possible to place orders by telephone and online and have your purchases delivered. If that time-saving convenience makes it easier for you to get the rest of your shopping done locally this holiday season, that's great.
But taking the time to look around at what local businesses have to offer is part of the fun of Christmas shopping. You may discover some businesses you didn't even know exist and you definitely will see that Grand Island has more gift ideas to offer than you expected.
-- Grand Island Independent