Solution to prison problem only temporary
Nebraska's overcrowded prison system has helped make McCook's Work Ethic Camp more like just one more prison than the innovative rehabilitation center it was originally envisioned as.
The prison system as a whole bears watching, however, as the WEC is one of McCook's most important employers.
The state will begin offering a $10,000 hiring bonus for new corporals at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the Lincoln Correctional Center/Diagnostic and Evaluation Center. The old hiring bonus was $3,000.
Good news always seems to be tempered with not-so-good news, however, and Corrections Director Scott Frakes announced that new 12-hour shifts will be implemented, with four consecutive 12-hour days on and three days off. Some staff had already requested and were approved for 12-hour shifts.
Frakes promises that once more staff members are hired and trained, the facility will return to normal hours of operation.
For the sake of staff members, their families and prisoners themselves, let's hope that's true.
- McCook Daily Gazette
Manufacturing offers major opportunities
Advanced manufacturing in Nebraska offers major economic opportunities for individuals as well as communities. Companies are keen to fill positions, and workers qualified for high-skill positions can find rewarding career opportunities.
Manufacturing employs nearly one in 10 Nebraskans, and the sector has bounced back from the Great Recession with the largest employment in more than a decade. It contributes $13 billion in annual economic output in Nebraska, with exports of $6.48 billion. In fact, during 2010-18 the state's manufactured goods exports increased by almost 41%.
Nebraska pursues a wide range of efforts to develop a trained workforce for modern manufacturing.
Metropolitan Community College has made major investments in new, top-quality facilities for training in advanced manufacturing. Wayne State College this year opened its Center for Applied Technology. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is pursuing plans to boost its engineering program's enrollment substantially.
Through such forward-looking efforts, Nebraska can nurture the next generation of talent for this important economic sector.
- Omaha World-Herald
Department of Education perpetuates scam
The U.S. Department of Education let almost $11 million in federal student aid go to an ineligible chain of for-profit colleges, according to a new report. Now, the department is stonewalling a congressional probe. It adds to the list of reasons Education Secretary Betsy DeVos must go.
Students of for-profit colleges can’t legally get federal student aid unless those colleges are fully accredited. Dream Center Education Holdings was ordered to inform its students about a loss of accreditation. Instead, newly released documents show, the company continued presenting the schools as accredited, allowing it to continue collecting federal money through loans to students.
The Department of Education helped perpetuate this deception by continuing making loans to their students anyway, in blatant violation of the rules. As a result, many students found themselves on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars in loans for worthless degrees.
DeVos is now refusing to explain why her department helped these scam colleges rip off students.
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch