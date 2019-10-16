Riverfront revival will boost Omaha
Omaha's moves toward revival along the Missouri River at the turn of the current century provided improvements at Lewis and Clark Landing, and Conagra Brands' Heartland of America Park, which opened in 1990, has picturesque elements. But the public still lacked an important civic amenity: direct, easy access to the riverfront from downtown.
Plans by Omaha city government and private donors to transform Heartland of America Park are set to remedy that. Because crews are raising Gene Leahy Mall to street level, people will be able to walk from the W. Dale Clark Library eastward to the river's edge. That impressively long, straight walkway will open up a new, visually striking east-west vista.
This project, with completion set for 2024, will complement the $500 million transformation now beginning for 23 acres on the Conagra site downtown, involving residential, commercial, office, hotel and entertainment uses.
The end result should offer impressive new opportunities for Omaha. It's a civic vision worthy of a forward-looking, ambitious city.
- Omaha World-Herald
Volunteers vital to fight trafficking
Human trafficking is a problem right here in Nebraska. Nebraskans may not want to admit it, but it's there. Law enforcement says the Interstate 80 corridor is where much of it occurs.
That is why it is important that Grand Island join other communities in the state in fighting human and sex trafficking.
To do that, the Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking is starting a program to train hotel and motel staff to look for signs of human trafficking. This is an important program. Law enforcement can't be everywhere at all times. Community members need to be aware and watchful for signs of crime and report them to authorities.
In catching suspected human traffickers, timing is important as they are often moving from place to place. So the reporting by motel staff is a crucial early component of responding to human trafficking.
These volunteers will be helping to make Grand Island and Nebraska a safer place and help put an end to human trafficking.
- Grand Island Independent
NCAA shouldn’t invite corruption
Some great basketball minds, including Kansas coach Bill Self, have come out in support of the California law that eventually will allow student-athletes to be paid for endorsement deals and other such marketing work.
As Self recently said: "I think it's been long overdue to give student-athletes the same opportunities that general students possess."
Given that, here is an interesting question for Self: Should KU basketball players be allowed to bet on the games they play in? Other students can do so. NCAA rules, though, prohibit student athletes from betting on any collegiate or professional sport to stave off corruption.
That's also why the NCAA doesn't allow student-athletes to be paid for endorsements or other work that derives from "the publicity, reputation, fame or personal following that he or she has obtained because of athletics ability."
The NCAA has valid reasons it can and should ban players from being paid for athletic talents. It shouldn't be forced to run a system that invites corruption.
- Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World