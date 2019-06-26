Legal marijuana brings driving dangers
Way too many people are driving high on marijuana, according to a new AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety survey.
An estimated 14.8 million drivers report getting behind the wheel within an hour after using marijuana in the past 30 days, despite the fact the effects of marijuana take one to four hours to take effect. Drivers high on marijuana are twice as likely to be involved in a crash.
Law enforcement is stepping up to the challenge, training 87,000 officers in the Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement — ARIDE — program and another 8,300 in the 50-State Drug Evaluation and Classification program. Since 2015, the number of drivers arrested by Drug Recognition Experts for using marijuana has increased 20%.
Nebraska has more than 800 law enforcement officers completing ARIDE training the in the past three years, and there are 100 DRE-qualified officers in the state, plus another 24 scheduled to complete training this year.
As Nebraska and other states debate the legalization of recreational marijuana, it's important that the cost in lives and property damage caused by impaired drivers has to be taken into consideration.
- McCook Daily Gazette
Sister cities bring great benefits
People are more aware than ever of global connections through economic, cultural and environmental linkages. Omaha has special international connections of its own, through its longstanding sister city program. Omaha's current six sister cities are Shizuoka, Japan; Braunschweig, Germany; Siauliai, Lithuania; Naas, Ireland; Xalapa, Mexico; and Yantai, China.
Now Omaha is adding another, and it's an eminently appropriate choice: In the wake of this month's 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing, Omaha has announced that it will have a sister city relationship with a region along the Normandy coast of France, including Omaha Beach.
Omaha's experience shows that the sister city program can open up rewarding opportunities for cultural understanding and exchange. Our city's connections with Shizuoka, Japan, provide a key example.
Over the decades, teachers, Scouts and hospitals have participated in exchanges between Omaha and Shizuoka. The University of Nebraska at Omaha has a student exchange program with Shizuoka University. And Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo has exchanged animals with Shizuoka's Nihondaira Zoo.
Omaha's upcoming sister connection with the Normandy region will no doubt open up equally worthwhile opportunities. Let's make the most of it.
- Omaha World-Herald
RFS waivers, trade war still concern
We again praise the Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency for its decision to allow year-round sales of E15, a fuel blend of 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline. The decision ended a ban on sales of E15 during summer months.
Without question, the decision is good news for Iowa, the nation's No. 1 producer of corn-based ethanol.
However, we temper our enthusiasm for the decision with concern about continued exemptions from the Renewable Fuel Standard granted by the EPA to refineries and the continued Trump administration trade war with China. With those challenges to agriculture states unresolved, we find it hard to agree with President Trump's assessment of himself in Iowa as "the best thing that ever happened to farmers."
Again, the E15 decision was welcome news in farm country. However, its positive impact is offset by the negative impacts of EPA refinery waivers and the trade fight with China — and we urge leaders to keep up the pressure on the Trump administration for change on these other fronts.
- Sioux City (Iowa) Journal