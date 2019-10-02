Japan trade deal boosts ag industry
American farmers received some good news when President Trump signed an interim trade deal with Japan.
The trade deal gives farmers some relief, just when they need it because of Trump's trade war with China, which has diminished the market for U.S. ag products.
U.S. farmers have had difficulty in the Japanese market since Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Since then, other countries such as New Zealand and Australia have had preferred access to Japan.
With the trade deal, American farmers will now be able to compete with them. This will increase of the value of ag products from Nebraska and creates a larger market for them.
Farmers deserve some good news, and perhaps the Japanese agreement will prompt China and the U.S. to also reach a deal and get Congress to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
- Grand Island Independent
Improved data exchange good for state
The Nebraska medical community is taking a major step forward by strengthening its statewide health information system. Greater information exchange among medical facilities, practitioners and researchers can be a boon for improved medical care in the state.
Consider Nebraska's rankings for death rates from specific illnesses:
No. 6 nationally for deaths per 1,000 population due to hypertension. The No. 10 death rate from diabetes. No. 11 death rate from chronic lower respiratory disease. No. 14 death rate from flu and pneumonia. The figures are from the national Centers for Disease Control. In addition, Nebraska ranks 15th nationally for adult obesity.
The more that Nebraska equips itself for prevention and treatment of these and other conditions, the better.
Nebraska medical professionals need all the tools possible in maximizing care for residents. This strengthened data exchange has the potential for major benefits in prevention, treatment, medical training and research.
- Omaha World-Herald
Impeachment needed to uncover answers
There are still no absolute guarantees, depending on the impeachment inquiry findings, but the flow of events in recent days has taken us in this unfortunate direction.
This could be an explosive allegation with damning consequences if two actions, the withholding of up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine and the July 25 call to the country’s president seeking to get its government to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, are connected.
It seems at this juncture there's no choice anymore but to allow the process to move forward. There are too many disturbing questions on the table, too many constitutional and legal ramifications to ignore.
The Constitution provides a means for pursuing the truth. An inquiry does not automatically mean an impeachment charge will be filed, and impeachment does not automatically mean conviction. But it does open the door for evidence to be gathered and presented to lawmakers and to the public.
That's what's needed at this extraordinary hour. It's what the constitutional viability of this country demands.
- Yankton (S.D.) Press & Dakotan