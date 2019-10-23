Economic growth plan will take work
Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide initiative built on the vision of former University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds and Gov. Pete Ricketts, has set some lofty goals.
Getting down to specifics, it has the goal of creating 25,000 jobs and adding $15,000 to the annual income of every Nebraskan by 2030. To do that, it seeks to bring 43,000 new 18- to 34-year-old residents to the state and secure additional annual investment in research and development of $200 million.
The steering committee has developed 15 initiatives, specific steps to power the state's economy with 18- to 34-year-olds, reimagine and connect the state with vibrant rural communities and metropolitan areas, build a more efficient government and grow the state's most promising industry sectors.
For decades, the Omaha-Lincoln area, and to a lesser extent Grand Island, have been growing while the rest of the state's population and business community have been dwindling. Blueprint Nebraska is seeking to take concrete steps to change that with a focus on economic growth throughout the state.
- Grand Island Independent
New I-880 brings needed clarity
Sometimes the Nebraska-western Iowa relationship can be a bit confusing.
More than a few out-of-towners fly into Eppley Airfield — a part of Omaha — and then scratch their heads in puzzlement when they find themselves driving (briefly) through Iowa in order to reach downtown Omaha.
And then there's the Interstate 680 confusion. Essentially, "there are two 680s, 10 miles apart," says Scott Suhr, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Transportation.
He's talking about the Nebraska-based I-680 that hugs Omaha, including a three-mile stretch in Iowa connecting the Mormon Bridge with I-29. But 10 miles north on I-29, just south of Missouri Valley, Iowa, I-680 reappears in a 10-mile stretch connecting I-29 and I-80.
Iowa transportation authorities are commendably offering help on the 680 conundrum. That easternmost 10-mile stretch will get a new name: Interstate 880.
It's a welcome dose of clarity for travelers.
- Omaha World-Herald
Hiring former inmates a win-win
One source of highly motivated potential workers that is often overlooked in this tight job market is the pool of formerly incarcerated individuals who are attempting to rebuild their lives. For these folks, getting employers to give them a chance to put past mistakes behind them is often a major challenge.
Prison systems offer inmates the opportunity for a wide range of educational and skill development options while they are paying their debt to society. That means that many of them leave prison with excellent job readiness.
Additionally, most of these individuals recognize that doing well in the initial jobs they take after prison may be critical to leading successful future lives. That motivation often makes them excellent workers.
Consequently, getting former prisoners back into the workforce is important to these individuals and can very much be of benefit to those companies that give them a chance.
Employers, take a careful look at this hiring option. Companies need properly motivated employees. Our communities need to make it possible for former prisoners to build lives that allow them to put past mistakes in the rearview mirror.
- Fort Dodge (Iowa) Messenger