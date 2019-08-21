Beef deal great for Nebraska
With Nebraska producers increasingly feeling the brunt of the ongoing trade war with China, it was very good news last week when President Trump signed an agreement with the European Union that will increase U.S. beef exports to the EU.
Beef is the leading export commodity from Nebraska and convincing a customer to increase its purchases of U.S. beef means more Nebraska beef will be showing up on European families' tables. In 2005 only 5% of the U.S. beef entering the EU came from Nebraska. By 2018, Nebraska's share had risen to 53% and was valued at $124.3 million.
Nebraska shipments of beef and beef products to the European Union ranged from $120 million to $143 million annually over the last five years. That's between 40 and 50 percent of total U.S. shipments.
Increasing our regular customers' appetite for our beef is an important task as the U.S. continues trade negotiations with countries around the world. We in Nebraska know how great our beef is. We need to shout this far and wide.
- Grand Island Independent
Flooded towns face hard choices
The waters have receded, but this year's catastrophic flooding continues to take its toll on many communities. The situation is presenting residents of Winslow in Dodge County with a painful question: Given the continuing vulnerability to flooding, should the community uproot itself and relocate to higher ground?
It's rare, but sometimes communities relocate in the face of ongoing flood threats. Niobrara, for example, has moved twice — first in 1881 and then again in the 1970s. The challenges of building a community anew at a new site are major, of course.
At some point Winslow residents will decide, yea or nay, as a community whether to relocate their village. State or federal buyout programs pay residents 75% of the pre-flood value of their property.
Individuals would still have the option to stay, but people with heavily damaged properties would likely be required to elevate their home or business at a substantial cost. They also have the option to take a government buyout and move to a different community, such as nearby Hooper or Fremont.
There are no easy answers.
- Omaha World-Herald
Hyperbole pollutes conservation talk
The pallid sturgeon has existed since the days of dinosaurs and still looks like something from "Jurassic Park.” It may have spent thousands of years lurking in the bottom of the Missouri River, but it rose to prominence when it was listed as an endangered species in 1990.
Now, the Department of the Interior intends to inject some sanity into the nation's premier wildlife conservation law. The agency proposed a revision to the Endangered Species Act, including a directive to look at economic costs when considering whether a species merits protection. Howls of protest followed, as if bald eagle barbecues and grizzly bear coats are next.
This is the kind of hyperbolic exaggeration that makes it hard to get anything done in Washington. A similar extreme position infuses the gun debate, where any suggestion of control is dismissed immediately as a first step toward a totalitarian government confiscating firearms.
A common-sense revision doesn't have to be a wholesale destruction of a law intended to save animals.
- St. Joseph (Mo.) News-Press