Local View: Health standards plan pushed agenda

The editorial goes on to state we have a need for an adult that will teach our youth what they must know. I respond with: Who is this adult and how do you define must? Who is it who gets to decide what kids must know?

The editorial postulates the real “losers” are K-12 students who are supposedly being denied “age-appropriate” guidelines regarding health. They argue that this protects against sexual abuse and bullying. I cannot wrap my head around that, especially considering a large survey of adolescents, conducted in 2015 by the Barna Group, regarding the teens' sexual education found that, after being taught such “guidelines,” many felt more pressured into early sexual activity, and that such curricula normalizes the behavior and makes it an expectation.

The editorial further devolves into straw-man tactics by saying “opponents” are unwilling to compromise. I ask: What would this compromise look like? Most “regular” people believe these topics are best left to the primary educators of children, i.e., the parents.