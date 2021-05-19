Edtitorial, 5/20: Stubbornness on medicinal marijuana will pave way to law

Rather than waiting on the 33 votes that seemingly will never come, proponents of the measure are wise to cast a wide net for the betterment of Nebraskans in need.

Their petition seeks to provide just one more option for treatment of chronic conditions – cancer, seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder, to name a few of the more frequently cited – severe illnesses that always could strike again after lingering dormant beneath the surface for ages.

And opponents continue to overlook one tiny detail about any medical marijuana law: Nobody is forcing them – or any other – Nebraskans to use cannabis.

For all the painstaking work of attempting to craft pages upon pages of legalese that met the concerns expressed by opponents at every step of the way, there’s a bit of irony in the simplicity in the proposed language for a constitutional amendment:

“Persons in the State of Nebraska shall have the right to cannabis in all its forms for medical purposes.”

That new petition? All of one short, simple sentence, as currently written. Not pages upon pages of finely-tuned specifications, as the proposed law was.

For those frustrated by the much more permissive language that’s on the ballot, don’t blame Wishart and medical marijuana supporters. Instead, the finger should be pointed at the senators who refused to yield an inch for years on end and left the petition as the only way for this needed reform to take effect.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0