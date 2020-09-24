Edtiorial, 9/25: Haverty's contributions to local business development will be missed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pat Haverty's unconventional path to overseeing Lincoln's economic development is something out of a storybook.

From college football player to Buffalo County Sheriff's deputy to a city administrator, Haverty took a circuitous route to eventually becoming vice president of the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.

In seven years on the job, Haverty, who died last week at the age of 58 during heart surgery, became a beloved fixture in the city offices.

His death leaves a void in an office that has been forced to deal with the ills -- from businesses shuttering to an abbreviated and delayed Big Ten football season that will be played without fans and the revenue they bring to town -- of the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on Lincoln's economic development this year.

He was a quiet and unassuming man who went about his work without arrogance or bravado. What he lacked in flash, he more than made up for with hard work, tenacity and enthusiasm for the mission of improving the business climate in Lincoln.

Haverty was instrumental in a number of initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and developing the local workforce.