Edtiorial, 8/21: Like it or not, a mail-in election could become necessary

We've said it before, but it bears repeating: The U.S. Postal Service is an organization we can't afford to be without even if the numbers indicate we might no longer be able to afford it.
Nebraska's rural communities, many of them off the beaten path blazed by Amazon and the brown fleet belonging to UPS, depend on the postal service for their deliveries, which include medical prescriptions.
In a pandemic, it's a necessity. And in an election year, it figures to play an even more vital role.
As states prepare for a national election where tens of millions of ballots will be cast, finding safe alternatives to the traditional Election Day is paramount.
Mail-in ballots offer the safety and convenience to those at risk but also have raised questions of ballot security and integrity. They also put additional pressure on the postal service, an organization that, while enjoying constitutional protection, is not without its share of warts.
The postal service's inefficiencies have been well-documented in recent weeks to the tune of a $78 billion budget deficit over the last 12 years, out-of-control overtime payments and tardiness in deliveries that have earned new postmaster Louis DeJoy the nickname of "Louie Delay."
DeJoy's recent attempts at correction were met with accusations that President Donald Trump is trying to meddle in the election. It comes off as political bluster by Trump's opponents, but the president does himself no favors by bemoaning the ills of mail-in balloting, while at the same time bemoaning the postal service's inadequacies.
DeJoy stood down on Tuesday by promising that no more changes in procedure at the postal service would be take place before Election Day, but Congress has called emergency sessions this week, ensuring the postal service will continue to be used as a political pawn.
The postal service has never been perfect, but it's been reliable. The president bears the brunt of the responsibility for not acknowledging these unusual circumstances, while admitting concessions are needed to allow as many citizens as possible the ability -- and their right -- to vote.
That includes voting by mail, which is already done in a number of states, Nebraska included.
The postal service’s network of more than 31,000 post offices, stretching from Alaska to Florida, processes some 500 million pieces of mail daily, and much more during the holiday season.
We trust that if pushed into action come November, a half million postal workers would find a way to deliver completed ballots to election officials in a timely and orderly fashion, provided each state takes painstaking care in distributing them to those that apply for mail-in ballots.
There is a reason for optimism in Nebraska. Gov. Pete Ricketts has seen mail-in voting work here and expects there to be no problem working again -- albeit with much higher volume -- in November.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!