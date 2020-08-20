Edtiorial, 8/21: Like it or not, a mail-in election could become necessary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We've said it before, but it bears repeating: The U.S. Postal Service is an organization we can't afford to be without even if the numbers indicate we might no longer be able to afford it.

Nebraska's rural communities, many of them off the beaten path blazed by Amazon and the brown fleet belonging to UPS, depend on the postal service for their deliveries, which include medical prescriptions.

In a pandemic, it's a necessity. And in an election year, it figures to play an even more vital role.

As states prepare for a national election where tens of millions of ballots will be cast, finding safe alternatives to the traditional Election Day is paramount.

Mail-in ballots offer the safety and convenience to those at risk but also have raised questions of ballot security and integrity. They also put additional pressure on the postal service, an organization that, while enjoying constitutional protection, is not without its share of warts.

The postal service's inefficiencies have been well-documented in recent weeks to the tune of a $78 billion budget deficit over the last 12 years, out-of-control overtime payments and tardiness in deliveries that have earned new postmaster Louis DeJoy the nickname of "Louie Delay."