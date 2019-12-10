Editorial, 12/11: Wrong debate hanging over historical horse races in state

Consider the following data:

* The most recent report commissioned by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission on the topic in 2014 found Nebraskans accounted for $327 million of the $1.4 billion in the state’s gross casino revenues in 2013 – a figure that has surely grown since, especially with the advent of sports betting this year.

* On that note, in their first 2½ months of operation, Iowa’s 21 state-licensed casinos have taken in more than $93 million in sports wagers, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. Council Bluffs’ three casinos – predominantly visited by Nebraskans – generated more than a quarter of state tax revenues, even before launching their smartphone betting apps.

As many Nebraskans continue to grouse – and rightfully so, in some instances – about taxation, those who cross state lines to gamble willingly pay taxes to Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.