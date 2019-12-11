Editorial, 12/12: When spirits aren’t bright, don’t forget help is here

For some of us, it’s impossible to turn on the television and not feel hurried and out of control. Those pangs of anxiety are not imaginary.

The holiday bustle -- that race against time that officially starts on Black Friday to make it special for family and loved ones -- has a tendency to dominate our thoughts. However, don’t let it prevent you from noticing those around you who may be struggling with the holidays, and the change of seasons.

The greatest strength of Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska is our sense of community, our willingness to wrap ours arms around and provide comfort to someone in need. It could be that workmate who lives far from his or her family and without the means to travel; or that friend of a friend who recently lost someone close.

The holidays stir up memories. They conjure nostalgic recollections and -- sometimes -- feelings of what used to be.

It’s up to all of us to be mindful of others. It takes a village. It’s what we’re do best. It doesn’t take much to improve a mindset. A lot of times, a kind word or a warm smile can make all the difference to someone who's feeling down.

If you’re feeling despair, make the call.

You matter.

We care. This season -- and year round.

