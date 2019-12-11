Editorial, 12/12: When spirits aren’t bright, don’t forget help is here

‘Tis the season. We see all the signs. We’re inundated with the music, the unrelenting media messages to shop, shop and shop some more, along with that message drilled into us, reminding us that this is a time for great joy.
Make no mistake, it is.
Faith provides comfort as well as a true and tangible reason for this joyfulness.
But not everyone is merry and bright this holiday season.
This full-frontal assault mandating peace and happiness coincides with a change in seasons – colder weather, less daylight and that annual realism of being trapped indoors for the next four months -- that scientific research shows adversely affects most of us.
While most of the town -- from the houses in our neighborhoods to the downtown businesses -- are festively garnished in glowing bulbs of gold, green and red (and don’t forget those silver bells), too many of us will spend this holiday season feeling blue.
The pain is real.
Depression is real -- especially this time of year.
And for those among us struggling with the demons of depression, know that you’re not alone. This despair can be helped. Friendly voices belonging to trained professionals at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach Center or CenterPointe -- to name just a couple of numerous other local and regional resources -- are just a phone call away. For those making charitable donations this holiday season, remember the area's many human services agencies.
For some of us, it’s impossible to turn on the television and not feel hurried and out of control. Those pangs of anxiety are not imaginary.
The holiday bustle -- that race against time that officially starts on Black Friday to make it special for family and loved ones -- has a tendency to dominate our thoughts. However, don’t let it prevent you from noticing those around you who may be struggling with the holidays, and the change of seasons.
The greatest strength of Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska is our sense of community, our willingness to wrap ours arms around and provide comfort to someone in need. It could be that workmate who lives far from his or her family and without the means to travel; or that friend of a friend who recently lost someone close.
The holidays stir up memories. They conjure nostalgic recollections and -- sometimes -- feelings of what used to be.
It’s up to all of us to be mindful of others. It takes a village. It’s what we’re do best. It doesn’t take much to improve a mindset. A lot of times, a kind word or a warm smile can make all the difference to someone who's feeling down.
If you’re feeling despair, make the call.
You matter.
We care. This season -- and year round.