One week after a chaotic scene at a south Lincoln Chick-fil-A ended with a pickup truck in the lobby, a restaurant evacuated and a man dead, the story has begun to coalesce.
Some of the systems – including those improvised on the spot – worked. At least one was a stroke of providence at the right time. Others could be improved upon.
Regardless, the situation was a tragedy – one that could have been much worse – that must be used as a teachable moment in hopes of preventing further incidents from reaching this point.
* For one, it underscores the need for crisis training in workplaces. The Nebraska State Patrol has educated businesses – including the Journal Star – on how to handle emergencies of this nature. Other resources must be available for those traumatized by such events, too.
Chick-fil-A’s manager and employees had begun to evacuate people before an erratic customer smashed his truck into what would have ordinarily been a busy line at the counter. That choice likely prevented additional injuries – or worse – in a hectic, confusing situation.
* A day before he shattered the lobby at Chick-fil-A, the man who had kicked a hole in his apartment wall and thrown rocks on the property met with Lincoln police. Court documents described a man suffering from a mental “break” but with no indication he was a harm to himself or others.
With what was known then – and his recent move to Nebraska not turning up any immediate red flags – it didn't rise to the level of requiring emergency protective custody.
But it also demonstrates the increasing burden of mental health crises that falls to law enforcement. In 2019, Lincoln police have handled roughly eight mental health investigations a day, of which one results in emergency protective custody. Inadequate resources for related programs often force officers, rather than medical professionals, to handle the most acute cases at their peaks.
* Lastly, this situation illustrates the importance of threat-prevention officers in Lincoln and elsewhere. The best way to mitigate targeted violence is to prevent it from ever starting, and the work these officers do is critical.
After the fact, the existence of hours of YouTube videos and hundreds of tweets surfaced. On their own, they seem nonsensical. But they’re all pieces of the puzzle as police try to reconstruct what happened – or try to nip another potential crisis in the bud.
Because, let’s face it – Lincoln got as lucky as it could have in this situation. As an unidentified customer at the restaurant told the Journal Star, "It worked out probably as well as it could have worked out.” But, regrettably, not every case like this ends with so few casualties.
More information will no doubt be unearthed as we learn more about the bedlam that transpired at Chick-fil-A in the coming days and weeks. We must apply those lessons, lest tragedy strike again.