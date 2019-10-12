As Charlie Bowlby prepped for a heart surgery, his co-workers made him a toe tag and took bets on whether he’d survive.
The longtime state employee increasingly expressed concerns about bullying at his workplace and worried about his upcoming operation. But the convergence of these things “freaked him out,” a friend told the Journal Star’s Peter Salter, leaving him to live his last days in dread.
Complications on the operating table claimed the 53-year-old’s life, one made more difficult by the actions of his co-workers. It’s a shame that anyone would have to suffer what Bowlby did.
But he’s far from the only person to endure such bullying, with his story illustrating the tragic consequences of such deeds taken too far. In general, the coarsening of our dialogue – and our growing inability to have interpersonal communication – worries us, and it extends far beyond the workplace.
The First Amendment is often cited – erroneously – as a defense of ignorant and offensive words. That vital liberty it ensures simply prevents the government from arresting individuals solely on the basis of subversive speech.
More simply, it guarantees freedom of speech, not freedom of consequences.
Some people may attribute this degradation to the state of American politics. Or to social media. Or to broader tribalism in our society. And all of these things have contributed in some fashion.
A common thread uniting them is that all have allowed the chasm between “us” and “them” to grow, with “them” seeming to constitute an ever larger group. As people have been able to express themselves without being in the physical presence of others, through the advent of social media and message boards, the decorum traditionally displayed in face-to-face conversation has waned.
Even when these interactions take place in person, the sad story of Bowlby’s bullying proves that such actions aren’t restricted to the schoolyard – and that considerate conversations aren’t necessarily guaranteed at any age or in any setting.
Work is hard enough. That’s why employees are paid for it.
Accordingly, there’s no need for people to sink to the level of haranguing a colleague about a matter of life or death – literally or figuratively. We don't have to like one another to live by the golden rule, but, sadly, common courtesy simply isn’t as common.
Civility has long appeared on the Journal Star editorial board’s annual agenda, including 2019. Though that item has been directed at the political arena, it goes without saying that decency should be a given when interacting with others.
Be kind. Don’t bully. Treat others with respect. These requests are neither new – since they were taught in elementary school -- nor hard, but they can greatly improve the lives of people around us.
Charlie Bowlby’s heartrending final days must serve as a wake-up call to all of us – a reminder of how we can and must do better in interacting with others.