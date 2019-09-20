Residents of Waverly lined up in united opposition last week to the proposed wheel tax that would cover much of Lancaster County outside Lincoln.
Every single person to testify criticized the idea, with a handful invoking the defeat of a previous attempt in 2005 as evidence of their long-standing opposition. Their disapproval is understandable on the surface. New taxes are about as popular as the plague.
Given the volume of complaints regarding the condition of Lancaster County’s roads and bridges in recent years, though, we must ask: How would residents propose paying for the fixes? Like it or not, the only way to raise money for this purpose is through some means of taxation.
And residents of rural areas and small towns will ultimately foot the bill, whether now or later.
For years, Lancaster County leaders kept the tax levy as low as conceivably possible. That sounds great – until you realize the county has gotten exactly what it’s paid for in terms of infrastructure. Which is a whole lot of rough roads and several bridges closed for drivers’ safety.
County Engineer Pam Dingman has estimated that her agency needs $15 million annually to maintain its roads and bridges. The proposed wheel tax is forecast to generate only about one-fifth of that total, but every bit helps with how much deferred maintenance has stacked up over the years.
Many of those who spoke blasted the proposal, saying the burden falls especially hard on farmers. And we’re sympathetic to their plight at a time of low commodity prices and trade uncertainty.
The editorial board has frequently listed tax reform as an annual priority – namely, rebalancing the three-legged stool of taxation that leans much too far toward local property taxes. No group in the state carries a heavier yoke than ag producers because of inaction.
However, when it comes to Lancaster County’s roads and bridges, consider the alternative funding sources.
If the county turned to property tax as its preferred long-term solution, not only would rural residents see their tax bills increase further, but Lincoln residents – who already pay a wheel tax and recently approved a quarter-cent local option sales tax – would get double dinged.
County voters could theoretically pursue the sales tax avenue as well, but the opposition engendered by the wheel tax idea isn’t conducive to success at the polls. Even Lincoln’s ballot measure this spring passed by a razor-thin margin.
Still haven’t found any means to improve infrastructure that appeals to you? No other choices exist. A lack of funding for maintenance has left far too many roads and bridges in Lancaster County – a very large geographic area with a booming population, mind you – in a precarious position.
We all want better roads and bridges and lower taxes. But those two desires frequently conflict with one another. Improvements in rural areas will require money residents have thus far been unwilling to spend – and, unless something changes, will remain few and far between.