Editorial, 1/29: Vote yes on bond issue for LPS

Board members, administrators and ardent community supporters have made a good case: Lincoln Public Schools’ $290 million bond issue deserves voters’ approval during the current mail-in election.

Because of retiring debt, this bond issue won’t amount to an increase in taxes for Lincoln homeowners. But it is real money that would have gone back into folks’ pockets, so it’s essential that it’s spent wisely.

All indications are that LPS did its homework.

District officials lopped items off an initial $460.8 million wish list, ending up with two new smaller high schools and accompanying athletic complexes, a new elementary school and additions and renovations to a variety of facilities.

If you’ve got a student – or several – in public schools here in Lincoln, this is a no-brainer. Your children will be direct beneficiaries of a responsible plan to accommodate growth and modernization. Lincoln is gaining the equivalent of an elementary school every year. Schools are filling up, maintenance needs must be addressed and aging facilities need to be updated. The sooner these items are tackled, the cheaper the solutions.