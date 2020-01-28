Editorial, 1/29: Vote yes on bond issue for LPS

Board members, administrators and ardent community supporters have made a good case: Lincoln Public Schools’ $290 million bond issue deserves voters’ approval during the current mail-in election.
Because of retiring debt, this bond issue won’t amount to an increase in taxes for Lincoln homeowners. But it is real money that would have gone back into folks’ pockets, so it’s essential that it’s spent wisely.
All indications are that LPS did its homework.
District officials lopped items off an initial $460.8 million wish list, ending up with two new smaller high schools and accompanying athletic complexes, a new elementary school and additions and renovations to a variety of facilities.
If you’ve got a student – or several – in public schools here in Lincoln, this is a no-brainer. Your children will be direct beneficiaries of a responsible plan to accommodate growth and modernization. Lincoln is gaining the equivalent of an elementary school every year. Schools are filling up, maintenance needs must be addressed and aging facilities need to be updated. The sooner these items are tackled, the cheaper the solutions.
If you don't have kids, are empty-nesters, send your children to parochial schools or generally cast a wary glance at any public spending, it may be harder question. But, a big-picture view would still dictate a vote for the bond issue.
Lincoln is growing – both in terms of population and economy. And it’s steady growth across a wide variety of sectors. This investment in our schools is an investment in the community. It’s seed money for business development and job growth. It’s how we prepare a new generation of leaders. And, selfishly, it’s how we ensure our own property values.
The two high schools – in northwest and southeast Lincoln – are the centerpiece of the bond issue. They anticipate reasonable growth but fill an immediate need. Smaller and cheaper than full-size schools, they’re built expressly to be expanded as needed.
That’s a nod to the more fiscally conservative voters among us. It’s more complicated than throwing up a full-size school, but it ensures the district is only paying for what it needs.
LPS, through its students, its teachers and its commitment to the city, has contributed to Lincoln’s prosperity. It’s fair that Lincoln reciprocates. Support this bond issue via mail-in ballot. And give Lincoln’s public school students the tools they need to ensure prosperity for generations to come.