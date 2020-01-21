Editorial, 1/22: Vandalism reveals two key truths

Last week’s vandalism of Lincoln’s South Street Temple revealed two things.
First, the swastika on the synagogue’s front steps and anti-Semitic graffiti on its wooden front door were a most unwelcome reminder that hate can and does exist in Lincoln.
Second, and far more important, there’s a lot more good in Lincoln than bad.
It’s clear from surveillance camera footage that the as-yet-unapprehended vandal acted alone, at least when it came to physical act of defacing the building with images of hate.
The circulation of the vandal’s image via both local media and social media gives law enforcement a powerful advantage. We hope anyone who knows anything will cooperate with authorities to make sure the vandal is brought to justice for what is being investigated, as it should be, as a hate crime.
Whether the vandal was sending a carefully calculated message or he was engaged in what he thought erroneously was some kind of a prank, the impact on the community – the message it sends to members of the Jewish faith and to Lincoln at large – is profound. Anti-Semitism and, more broadly, hate can happen here. The act of vandalism is a crime against property, but hate-fueled vandalism is a crime against people and the very principles this nation embodies at its best.
But out of the pain, grief and disbelief this act of desecration embodied, much support has come – from Gov. Pete Ricketts, from legislators, from police, from neighbors, from the faith community. A GoFundMe effort online set out to raise $5,000 to repair the damaged door, which was original to the building since its construction in 1924. By Monday evening, more than $15,300 had been raised.
The vandalism opened conversations face to face and online, too, some enlightened and enlightening, some not so much, some civil and some pure drivel. But talking about – and understanding – the seriousness of this incident is essential. It’s how one part of the community heals and how everyone else learns.
Rabbi Teri Appleby told Journal Star reporter JoAnne Young that most people can’t understand the depth of hate behind an act like this. And, thankfully, maybe most can’t. But it’s important to know it’s out there, and we need to protect one another from it.
We hope the perpetrator is brought to justice and, after justice, repentance and understanding. And we hope the rest of us see hate not an isolated attack on one group of people but as an attack on our humanity, which we are all obligated to defend.