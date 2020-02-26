Editorial, 2/27: UNL's N2025 strategic plan bold, innovative

When Lincoln roots for the Huskers, it goes well beyond the field or court.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s success is the city’s success. In reality, the wins and losses of UNL’s sports teams are overshadowed – whether we realize it or not – by what goes on in classrooms and research facilities.
Students, staff and research fuel our economy today and change lives around campus, around town and around the world.
That’s why the university’s N2025 Strategic Plan matters, and why we’re all invested in it.
The phrase “strategic plan” can be used as a sleep aide. And cleverly named initiatives often hide a lack of substance.
You have free articles remaining.
But the university’s N2025 plan hangs real meat on the bones of an even bigger vision. A broad-based group of stakeholders built out a 25-year vision in conjunction with the university’s 150th anniversary last year. A smaller, more targeted group built the N2025 plan – unveiled by Chancellor Ronnie Green at his State of the University address -- to accomplish the first chunk of the bigger goals.
The plan scales back lofty previous enrollment goals to a modest but solid 15%, a nod to the realities of demographics, and focuses on keeping the students that come, upping its first-to-second-year retention rate from 84.1% to 88%.
Reflecting our community’s and our nation’s diversity, the plan calls for increasing the number of entering underrepresented ethnic and racial groups by 7% and incorporating 20% more employees from underrepresented gender, ethnic and racial groups in leadership development programs.
The plan calls for an ambitious – and first-in-the-nation – goal of sending every graduate out into the world with a documented learning portfolio. The idea behind what Green calls “experiential” learning is that students will get the chance to apply their knowledge to real-world situations whether they be in a profession or a community-focused problem solving exercise.
Other goals are centered around the university’s research mission – both exposing students to cutting-edge concepts and bringing those ideas to bear on the nation’s and the world’s problems. And, of course, behind the research and the teaching is a commitment to attracting, keeping and developing an engaged and diverse faculty.
Underpinning all of this is the philosophy captured in the plan and articulated by Green that “Every person and every interaction matters.”
That sounds like the mantra of an institution that understands its obligation to its students, faculty, staff, Lincoln and the world.