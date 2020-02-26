Editorial, 2/27: UNL's N2025 strategic plan bold, innovative

When Lincoln roots for the Huskers, it goes well beyond the field or court.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s success is the city’s success. In reality, the wins and losses of UNL’s sports teams are overshadowed – whether we realize it or not – by what goes on in classrooms and research facilities.

Students, staff and research fuel our economy today and change lives around campus, around town and around the world.

That’s why the university’s N2025 Strategic Plan matters, and why we’re all invested in it.

The phrase “strategic plan” can be used as a sleep aide. And cleverly named initiatives often hide a lack of substance.

But the university’s N2025 plan hangs real meat on the bones of an even bigger vision. A broad-based group of stakeholders built out a 25-year vision in conjunction with the university’s 150th anniversary last year. A smaller, more targeted group built the N2025 plan – unveiled by Chancellor Ronnie Green at his State of the University address -- to accomplish the first chunk of the bigger goals.