Editorial, 3/27: Trump must take defense act additional step further

President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, utilizing that law to delegate presidential powers to prioritize contracts and allocate resources to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and to establish measures to prevent the hoarding of health and medical resources.
But Trump has not used the most powerful provision of the 1950 law passed after the Korean War to ensure that the United States has enough supplies for its defense -- the ability to order private industry to ramp up or begin production of vitally needed materials.
In the pandemic, with the number of COVID-19 cases exponentially rising every day, so, too, is the need for ventilators for patients and protective equipment for health care professionals.
Trump has, so far, failed to heed the pleas of governors, mayors and public health experts to invoke that part of the law, saying he’s saving it for a “worst case scenario” and that he doesn’t want to “nationalize” industries.
The latter is a specious argument. The law does not nationalize industries. Rather it allows the president to direct production of supplies for a limited amount of time. Yes, it is government intrusion into private business. But it is not nationalization or a step toward socialism.
Trump and those who have opposed invoking the law, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have also argued that it is either:
* impossible to produce highly specialized manufacturing equipment overnight or
* the private sector is ramping up production and changing over to medical supply manufacture on its own, making it unnecessary to invoke the act.
The latter, to some measure, is true. Industries have converted and increased production. FEMA, for example, was able to obtain coronavirus test kits through the private market on Tuesday, shortly after it considered using the act to obtain them.
But, health experts, including groups that represent doctors, hospitals and nurses, continue to urge the implementation of the act to increase production. As many as 800,000 ventilators may be needed for patients during the crisis. The U.S. currently has about 200,000 ventilators.
Democrats have introduced legislation in both the House of Representatives and Senate to compel the president to use the act -- a change of the word “may” to “shall” in the law.
But that change is unlikely to pass, leaving it up to the president to do the right thing and invoke all the provisions of the act.
Very simply, this is an unprecedented national emergency, and all the powers and resources of the government and private industry should be marshaled to combat the virus, including increasing the production of life-saving ventilators and protective equipment.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.