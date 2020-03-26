Editorial, 3/27: Trump must take defense act additional step further

President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, utilizing that law to delegate presidential powers to prioritize contracts and allocate resources to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and to establish measures to prevent the hoarding of health and medical resources.

But Trump has not used the most powerful provision of the 1950 law passed after the Korean War to ensure that the United States has enough supplies for its defense -- the ability to order private industry to ramp up or begin production of vitally needed materials.

In the pandemic, with the number of COVID-19 cases exponentially rising every day, so, too, is the need for ventilators for patients and protective equipment for health care professionals.

Trump has, so far, failed to heed the pleas of governors, mayors and public health experts to invoke that part of the law, saying he’s saving it for a “worst case scenario” and that he doesn’t want to “nationalize” industries.

The latter is a specious argument. The law does not nationalize industries. Rather it allows the president to direct production of supplies for a limited amount of time. Yes, it is government intrusion into private business. But it is not nationalization or a step toward socialism.