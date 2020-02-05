Editorial, 2/6: Time to protect the rights of all Nebraskans

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry last week updated its policy positions, to include formally opposing workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Meanwhile, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks has again introduced a bill (LB627) that would ensure gay or transgender workers couldn't be fired or discriminated against.
It's similar to the anti-discrimination policy Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird introduced in November that prohibits discrimination against city employees on the basis of gender identity or expression.
It's an issue we've been calling for the state to adopt for years.
Yet. Gov Pete Ricketts and a handful of state lawmakers have said such a law is unnecessary.
"Nebraska is already a welcoming state for people of all backgrounds," Ricketts said last week through his spokesman.
Everyone here is entitled to a crack at the Good Life. It's an unwritten promise we share. Granted, the people of Nebraska tend to do the right thing more often than not. We believe that most don't need a law that dictates how they should behave.
Still, putting it in writing -- making it official -- ends any doubt.
A major problem with the status quo is that, without statewide protections, different municipalities have different rules. Omaha has LGBTQ workplace protections in its city ordinance. Lincoln’s so-called Fairness Ordinance remains in limbo eight years after it was approved by the City Council.
This patchwork is problematic for several reasons, not least of which is perception becoming reality.
And in this ultra-competitive job market, where the unemployment rate is low and the need for skilled and specialized workers is never ending, we are trying to attract young professionals to come here, while also giving talented and creative people reasons to stay here.
Laws on the books preventing workplace discrimination, we believe, do matter.
Now, to be fair, we understand the potential hardship that someone attempting to take advantage of such a law could have on a small business owner, who could face the frustration and financial burden of having to defend himself against frivolous or false allegations.
The state should look into ways of protecting the rights of small businesses. Many are already exempt from providing benefits like maternity leave.
Our chambers of commerce consistently preaches that growing a skilled workforce is a top priority for the state. The message behind LB627 -- like its predecessors -- is, in part, to be a draw for precisely the kind of innovative businesses and people the state needs to attract.
It would be wonderful if legislators backed this bill simply because it was the right thing to do. But, as we said three years ago, if they do it solely for the economic benefits, that works, too.
The time for this to happen is long overdue.
