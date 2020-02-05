Editorial, 2/6: Time to protect the rights of all Nebraskans

This patchwork is problematic for several reasons, not least of which is perception becoming reality.

And in this ultra-competitive job market, where the unemployment rate is low and the need for skilled and specialized workers is never ending, we are trying to attract young professionals to come here, while also giving talented and creative people reasons to stay here.

Laws on the books preventing workplace discrimination, we believe, do matter.

Now, to be fair, we understand the potential hardship that someone attempting to take advantage of such a law could have on a small business owner, who could face the frustration and financial burden of having to defend himself against frivolous or false allegations.

The state should look into ways of protecting the rights of small businesses. Many are already exempt from providing benefits like maternity leave.

Our chambers of commerce consistently preaches that growing a skilled workforce is a top priority for the state. The message behind LB627 -- like its predecessors -- is, in part, to be a draw for precisely the kind of innovative businesses and people the state needs to attract.