Editorial, 1/10: Time has come for changes at Lake McConaughy

Lake McConaughy trails only Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo as Nebraska’s leading tourist attraction, annually bringing nearly 1.5 million people to the 20-mile long reservoir with nearly 100 miles of shoreline.north of Ogallala.

As the numbers have set records in both 2018 and 2019, the visitation has, in the words of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regional park superintendent Colby Johnson, “compromised agency staff’s ability to provide quality guest services and has overwhelmed basic sanitation services, shower facilities, campgrounds and parking areas, resulting in unsafe and undesirable conditions for guests.”

To address those issues caused when, for example, nearly 200,000 people flock to the lake over the Fourth of July holiday, the commission is proposing a series of steps aimed at reducing both day use and overnight camping -- a plan that, understandably, has created consternation among the locals -- businesses that depend on the tourist traffic to survive and western Nebraska residents who spend much of their summer recreational time at Big Mac.

The latter are particularly concerned by new requirements that would designate about 600 campsites on the grounds of Lake McConaughy and adjacent Lake Ogallala, 180 of them on the coveted beaches, requiring registration for the campsites and limiting stays to 14 days.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}