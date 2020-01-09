Editorial, 1/10: Time has come for changes at Lake McConaughy

Lake McConaughy trails only Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo as Nebraska’s leading tourist attraction, annually bringing nearly 1.5 million people to the 20-mile long reservoir with nearly 100 miles of shoreline.north of Ogallala.
As the numbers have set records in both 2018 and 2019, the visitation has, in the words of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission regional park superintendent Colby Johnson, “compromised agency staff’s ability to provide quality guest services and has overwhelmed basic sanitation services, shower facilities, campgrounds and parking areas, resulting in unsafe and undesirable conditions for guests.”
To address those issues caused when, for example, nearly 200,000 people flock to the lake over the Fourth of July holiday, the commission is proposing a series of steps aimed at reducing both day use and overnight camping -- a plan that, understandably, has created consternation among the locals -- businesses that depend on the tourist traffic to survive and western Nebraska residents who spend much of their summer recreational time at Big Mac.
The latter are particularly concerned by new requirements that would designate about 600 campsites on the grounds of Lake McConaughy and adjacent Lake Ogallala, 180 of them on the coveted beaches, requiring registration for the campsites and limiting stays to 14 days.
That combination, and restrictions on the number of occupants at each site, would immediately end the longstanding practice of pulling a camper onto the beach and inviting friends for days or weeks of beachfront fun.
That’s led to protest of the “major historical change,” with some saying the new rules will block off the beach from most visitors.
The proposed requirements, however, allow walk-in access for beach day users, and the two-week visit limit and the registration requirement should open up the beach to more and different users.
The scuba and fishing shops, RV and boat storage companies, restaurants and convenience stores are rightfully concerned that the new regulations will cut the number of McConaughy visitors, many who come from Colorado, and negatively impact their business.
But that, unfortunately, has to -- and likely will -- happen soon. The new requirements that include increased law enforcement are, with commission approval, set to go into effect for the 2020 season.
So Lake McConaughy may slip below Branched Oak Lake, just outside Lincoln, on the 2020 state tourist attraction ranking. But the new regulations should make for a safer, better camping experience for those who do come to the lake.