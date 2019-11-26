Editorial, 11/27: Ten reasons to be thankful in Lincoln

No sense stirring up contention on the eve of a feel-good holiday. Especially when there’s still so much to feel good about Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. So with that in mind, and in honor of Thanksgiving, we offer 10 things for which we as an editorial board – and as community members – are grateful.

1. Trails and parks: With more than 130 miles of paved or crushed rock trails for walkers, hikers, bikers and joggers there’s no excuse for not getting some fresh air and a little exercise while you burn off that second (or third) helping of stuffing.

2. Civility remains: Politics and political discourse can get downright nasty some days. But beginning Jan. 8, Nebraska’s Legislature convenes for a 90-day session. As bills are heard in committee, citizens make their cases before senators. Face to face, out from behind the wall of online anonymity, people behave pretty well. And it’s a heartening reminder of what government can be.