Editorial, 1/31: Tax impasse shouldn't stop incentive bill

It appears to be, to quote Yogi Berra, deja vu all over again in the Nebraska Legislature.

Last year, six rural senators abandoned LB720, preventing the passage of the business expansion tax incentives bill that needs approval to replace the expiring Nebraska Advantage Act, holding it hostage. Their action followed a filibuster scuttled Sen. Tom Briese’s effort to acquire $112 million in property tax relief that followed the collapse of a more ambitious Revenue Committee plan.

Last week, the senator from Albion let it be known that LB720 is now inextricably tied to LB794, the Revenue Committee’s new property tax and school funding reform proposal, telling the Journal Star “one does not pass without the other.”

And Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk intends to keep the property tax and business incentives bills tied closely together on the legislative agenda, aiming for early floor debate on the measures in this short 60-day session.

For Briese, linking the bills is “an opportunity for rural and urban interests to come together,” providing property tax relief and state funding assistance to all schools for the “rurals” and the incentives to bring in new businesses and expand existing enterprises for the “urbans.”