Editorial, 3/18: Taking action to flatten the curve is our civic duty

A few weeks ago “flattening the curve” was likely a reference to the job of an elastic, supportive undergarment. Today, it’s the goal of the most monumental and instantaneous societal change the United States – and much of the world – has ever seen.

“The curve” is the bell-shaped graph of number of coronavirus cases over a period of time. Without extreme measures, the bell is tall (lots of cases) and narrow (spread out over a short period of time). With extreme measures, the bell is shorter (fewer cases) and wider (spread out over a longer period of time), which is an attempt to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed at a time of high need.

Some have questioned these unprecedented moves -- like shifting schools to online instruction, limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, canceling big sports and community events – as being panicky overreactions to just another variant of the flu.

When President Trump, governors of both parties across the country, the NCAA, NBA, NHL, NSAA, Major League Baseball and school districts from coast to coast all take action -- at a high economic cost -- it’s safe to say it’s not an overreaction or just another variant of the flu.