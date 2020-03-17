Editorial, 3/18: Taking action to flatten the curve is our civic duty

A few weeks ago “flattening the curve” was likely a reference to the job of an elastic, supportive undergarment. Today, it’s the goal of the most monumental and instantaneous societal change the United States – and much of the world – has ever seen.
“The curve” is the bell-shaped graph of number of coronavirus cases over a period of time. Without extreme measures, the bell is tall (lots of cases) and narrow (spread out over a short period of time). With extreme measures, the bell is shorter (fewer cases) and wider (spread out over a longer period of time), which is an attempt to prevent our health care system from being overwhelmed at a time of high need.
Some have questioned these unprecedented moves -- like shifting schools to online instruction, limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, canceling big sports and community events – as being panicky overreactions to just another variant of the flu.
When President Trump, governors of both parties across the country, the NCAA, NBA, NHL, NSAA, Major League Baseball and school districts from coast to coast all take action -- at a high economic cost -- it’s safe to say it’s not an overreaction or just another variant of the flu.
The long incubation period (meaning you can carry the virus and expose others long before you present symptoms) and the higher mortality rate make this a serious threat, regardless of what your uncle posts on Facebook.
A lower spike in the number of cases and spreading those cases out over a longer period of time gives our health care system its best chance to keep up with the virus.
In previous editorials, we have urged people not to overreact. And we continue with that counsel. Don’t overreact. But do react.
Life isn’t -- and shouldn’t be -- normal at this point. If you’re not in a high-risk group, the odds are that someone you care about is. There’s nothing wimpy about minimizing contact with others. Individually, it may be one of the more selfless things we can do, right up there with sharing that secret stash of toilet paper we’ve got.
But on a collective level, following all the best practices -- rigorous hand-washing, careful coughing, avoiding unnecessary crowds, etc. -- is an investment in our community, action we can all take to ensure a speedy civic recovery.
Coronavirus has changed our lives in ways we couldn’t have imagined a mere week ago, and it’s going to change our lives even more before it’s over. But the more strictly we adhere to the best public health advice, the flatter we make that curve. It's a matter of life and death.