Editorial, 11/29: State wrong to give feds license info for census

When Nebraska becomes the first in the nation to do something, it’s generally been positive – look at our unicameral Legislature or public power districts, for instance.

But that’s not always the case, as with last week’s news that Nebraska would be the first state to share driver’s license data with the federal government as part of its 2020 census preparations. Most states have wisely declined the offer.

It’s more important that every Nebraskan be counted, regardless of their legal status, than volunteer to lead the line in providing the feds more information than necessary – to the detriment of both the state’s budget and accurate political boundaries.

Yes, Nebraska is in a different position than most states, in that it only grants driver’s licenses to people who can prove they’re in the country legally. But regardless of legal status, the data Nebraskans provide when they apply for a state-issued license is none of the federal government’s business.

For those who worry about needless intrusions by the feds, this is it.