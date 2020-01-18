Editorial, 1/19: State of the State, budget an early cause for optimism

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ short, sweet State of the State address and relatively straightforward proposed budget amendments portend a session where elected officials can tackle the many substantive issues needing resolution.
Having an extra $266 million of unanticipated revenue available in 2020 certainly helps pave the way for a smoother, less contentious legislative session. Now, elected officials must capitalize.
Unsurprisingly, recovery from historic flooding across Nebraska took center stage during Ricketts’ State of the State address Wednesday. Damage wrought by the costliest natural disaster in state history can’t be cleaned up in just one year or with the $62.5 million from the Governor’s Emergency Cash Fund, but he made the right call in having the state cover cost-sharing dollars for 12 of the hardest-hit counties.
As Ricketts stressed in his meeting with the Journal Star editorial board, a one-time bump in revenue is going to a one-time expense. That’s a sound practice to ensure the state doesn’t overcommit itself when times get lean.
To that end, tax relief is technically an expense because of the opportunity cost of forgone revenue. The proposal Ricketts backs will be phased in over four years, but it relies on future tax receipts meeting expectations. However, as Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard asked Wednesday, what happens if the state collects less than anticipated?
That question raises significant worries on its own, even before breaking down the possible long-term negative impact this tax reform would have on urban school districts, such as Lincoln Public Schools.
The other tax bill – whose fate has been linked to property tax relief – centers on incentives directed to businesses. As much as we’d prefer every state stand on its own merits without these programs, they’re a necessary evil.
And, with the Nebraska Advantage Act sunsetting at the end of this year, the state needs a replacement to remain competitive. Without new legislation, Nebraska will struggle to attract new businesses and jobs. We share Ricketts’ opinion that tax relief and business incentives must stand on their own merits – rather than being an all-or-nothing package – should tax relief legislation gets snagged by a filibuster.
One last cause of optimism from the governor’s budget proposal comes from a variety of items on the jobs front.
The Nebraska Career Scholarship Program targets high-need fields, which is critical for the looming jobs crunch expected when a wave of retirements hits the state. A long-awaited pay raise is coming for Nebraska prison workers, and a new partnership between Peru State College and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services should also help to ease the costly staffing crisis at prisons.
With the biennium budget already approved last year and no controversial adjustments because of the unexpected revenue boost, Ricketts and lawmakers must hit the ground running in 2020. Much must be accomplished between now and April, and the short session leaves little time to spare.