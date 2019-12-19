Editorial, 12/20: Staffing issues are disrupting prison system's rehabilitative balance

There is a reason these men are behind bars. With their incarceration, many of their freedoms have – deservedly – been revoked.

The public at large may say inmates are owed nothing while serving their time, that going outside to exercise or merely enjoy some fresh air is a privilege, not a right.

But there’s no arguing inmates’ rights to food, shelter and safe conditions, all of which have been pushed to the limit by a system that is overcrowded and understaffed.

Inmates complained of breakfasts -- delivered the evening before in a sack -- that lack nutrition and have often been smashed on delivery. They object to restricted access to showers after working in the shop and stated that moral is at its lowest point in years.

This is a critical time for Director Scott Frakes, who is fighting an uphill battle to staff and fund a strained prison system.

There is no easy solution, but that doesn't mean he can give up. The vast majority of men and women incarcerated in Nebraska’s correctional system will serve their time and rejoin the community.