Editorial, 12/20: Staffing issues are disrupting prison system's rehabilitative balance

There’s a tricky balance to a prison system and its role in housing society’s lawbreakers. At its most efficient, it’s both penal and rehabilitative -- restrictive, yet limitless because it has the power to positively change lives.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is caught in a tough spot, with tensions related to overcrowding and understaffing leading to modified lockdowns that hinder the rehabilitative mission of the prison system.
A recent petition containing the signatures of 780 men -- 58% of the population at the Nebraska State Penitentiary -- complained of the modified lockdowns, which have impeded their access to religion, betterment clubs and organizations, education programs and outdoor activities.
It has also, according to them, limited their rights to courts, attorneys and other legal resources.
It should be noted that not all prisoner complaints are of equal worth. A good example of that came recently when an inmate asked a judge for pornographic material to be made accessible to those serving time. The filing captured national headlines but is hardly the kind of plea that jumps to the fore of pressing matters.
There is a reason these men are behind bars. With their incarceration, many of their freedoms have – deservedly – been revoked.
You have free articles remaining.
The public at large may say inmates are owed nothing while serving their time, that going outside to exercise or merely enjoy some fresh air is a privilege, not a right.
But there’s no arguing inmates’ rights to food, shelter and safe conditions, all of which have been pushed to the limit by a system that is overcrowded and understaffed.
Inmates complained of breakfasts -- delivered the evening before in a sack -- that lack nutrition and have often been smashed on delivery. They object to restricted access to showers after working in the shop and stated that moral is at its lowest point in years.
This is a critical time for Director Scott Frakes, who is fighting an uphill battle to staff and fund a strained prison system.
There is no easy solution, but that doesn't mean he can give up. The vast majority of men and women incarcerated in Nebraska’s correctional system will serve their time and rejoin the community.
Yet, as the inmates correctly note, the lockdowns prevent them from completing the programs they need to be granted parole, which contributes to the overcrowding problem and hinders their reformation and reintegration into society. The "Correctional" in the agency's name underscores the true mission.
That means it’s in our best interest to rehabilitate them. It’ll be an expensive investment but one we can’t afford not to make.