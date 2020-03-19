Editorial, 3/20: Sports' role important as virus upends everyday life

But the action to do so spoke volumes. The stoppage of play was a cold slap of reality, a wake-up call, that this virus is a serious matter. We'd like to compare it to the flu, but the truth is we simply don't know how much damage it is capable of inflicting.

That's why what the sports world did last week made us stop and take notice. Its collective action spoke much more loudly than anything a doctor or scientist could have said from the podium.

It had no choice. When Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with the virus just before tip-off of a game in Oklahoma City, the NBA acted swiftly. And, in doing so, it set in motion a slow drip that would cause every sports league to do likewise over the next three days.

Last weekend, what would have ordinarily featured a couple of days of conference championships topped off by a selection show, where the field of 68 would have been unveiled, featured binge watching and some early spring cleaning.

There was little else to do because at this is a time of recommended social distance.

Sports has always served as our escape from the daily grind. The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, shut down sports for about a week. Sports helped bring a reeling nation back in the aftermath.

Again, the role of sports -- this time, their absence -- is setting the tone. Their return, hopefully soon, will be a welcomed sign that life is getting back to normal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0