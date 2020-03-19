Editorial, 3/20: Sports' role important as virus upends everyday life

Ordinarily, today, just one day into the Madness our brackets would already be broken, a messy mixture of red ink, nacho cheese and shattered dreams.
Hours of research for naught. Just like always.
What we'd give up for one of those normal Marches -- one filled with buzzer-beaters, bracket-busters and more basketball than anyone should ever try to ingest -- one that can only be truly appreciated now that it's been swatted away like an errant shot toward the rim.
Damn coronavirus.
The NCAA and every professional sports league around made the hard choices to close up shop for the time being. The NCAA canceled all championships this spring, which includes the College World Series in Omaha.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska High School Activities Association played its boys basketball championships last weekend without spectators (outside of immediate family) and has suspended spring sports for the next couple weeks, at minimum.
The actions by these governing bodies were right on the money, as much as we'd like to wish it weren't. A year without the NCAA Tournament is a drastic measure. So is pushing back Major League Baseball's Opening Day at least a month (maybe a lot longer), as well as putting the NBA, NASCAR and pro golf seasons on hold for the foreseeable future.
But the action to do so spoke volumes. The stoppage of play was a cold slap of reality, a wake-up call, that this virus is a serious matter. We'd like to compare it to the flu, but the truth is we simply don't know how much damage it is capable of inflicting.
That's why what the sports world did last week made us stop and take notice. Its collective action spoke much more loudly than anything a doctor or scientist could have said from the podium.
It had no choice. When Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with the virus just before tip-off of a game in Oklahoma City, the NBA acted swiftly. And, in doing so, it set in motion a slow drip that would cause every sports league to do likewise over the next three days.
Last weekend, what would have ordinarily featured a couple of days of conference championships topped off by a selection show, where the field of 68 would have been unveiled, featured binge watching and some early spring cleaning.
There was little else to do because at this is a time of recommended social distance.
Sports has always served as our escape from the daily grind. The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, shut down sports for about a week. Sports helped bring a reeling nation back in the aftermath.
Again, the role of sports -- this time, their absence -- is setting the tone. Their return, hopefully soon, will be a welcomed sign that life is getting back to normal.