Editorial, 3/12: Split off tax reform; salvage business incentive plan

With 21 pending amendments as of Monday, LB720 can’t really be considered in its final form. But it’s safe to say that it will represent lessons learned from the Nebraska Advantage Act and from efforts at passage of a replacement incentive plan last session.

Incentives scale up with wages for newly created jobs and with investment. Accountability and transparency are addressed. And rural areas get some tax incentive love.

There are good ideas here, and further amendments might build on those. But all this good work will be for naught if lawmakers don’t uncouple LB720 from tax reform and do it fast.

True tax reform must be addressed, but it needed to be addressed last session. And the one before that. And the one before that. And the one … well, you get the idea. Without it, though, there’s still a mechanism – albeit a flawed one – to continue to collect revenue for the state.

But when the Nebraska Advantage Act is gone, it’s gone, along with an effective tool to grow the tax base, which represents the most organic way to ease the overall tax burden.

For the good of the state, lawmakers should uncouple tax reform and business incentives and pass LB720. Pairing them shows no signs of working.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0