Editorial, 3/12: Split off tax reform; salvage business incentive plan

It didn’t seem like a great idea back in January, but it didn’t seem like a train wreck, either.
It was the preferred option of neither Gov. Pete Ricketts nor the Journal Star editorial board.
But legislative leaders decided the best way to accomplish property tax relief and replace the state’s retiring business development and tax incentive program was to join them at the hip.
The idea was to tie together the fates of the big cities, who want their tax incentives to fuel economic growth, and rural areas, who strain under the weight of high property taxes, thereby giving everyone an incentive to play nice in the legislative sandbox.
We are now closing in on train-wreck territory.
Hopes are dimming for a tax compromise. But that’s a problem for another day (Sunday, specifically, when the Journal Star editorial board weighs in on that topic).
Right now the clock is running out on a replacement for the Nebraska Advantage Act, which would leave the state by the end of 2020 without a tax incentive plan to draw new businesses and create incentives for growth.
With or without passage of meaningful tax reform, the state will be less equipped to grow its tax base without Imagine Nebraska, the new incentive plan outlined in LB720 and introduced by Sen. Mark Kolterman.
With 21 pending amendments as of Monday, LB720 can’t really be considered in its final form. But it’s safe to say that it will represent lessons learned from the Nebraska Advantage Act and from efforts at passage of a replacement incentive plan last session.
Incentives scale up with wages for newly created jobs and with investment. Accountability and transparency are addressed. And rural areas get some tax incentive love.
There are good ideas here, and further amendments might build on those. But all this good work will be for naught if lawmakers don’t uncouple LB720 from tax reform and do it fast.
True tax reform must be addressed, but it needed to be addressed last session. And the one before that. And the one before that. And the one … well, you get the idea. Without it, though, there’s still a mechanism – albeit a flawed one – to continue to collect revenue for the state.
But when the Nebraska Advantage Act is gone, it’s gone, along with an effective tool to grow the tax base, which represents the most organic way to ease the overall tax burden.
For the good of the state, lawmakers should uncouple tax reform and business incentives and pass LB720. Pairing them shows no signs of working.