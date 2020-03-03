Editorial, 3/4: Social media, smartphones complicate life

Last week almost two dozen Lincoln East students involved in athletics and activities were disciplined after administrators received photos of them – some from social media -- engaged in behavior in violation of the district’s code of conduct.
The first thought of anyone over 30 years old? Thank goodness there weren’t smart phones and social media when I was in high school.
Teenagers have made risky, rebellious and ill-advised choices since the dawn of time. Through the magic of technology and social media, they are now equipped to catch and incriminate themselves and each other like never before.
The LPS code of conduct – required to be signed by student and parent – is clear. The two-page document has 29 “don’ts” and plenty of clarifying clauses. Predictably, students are not allowed to bully others, use tobacco or alcohol, engage in unlawful activity, plagiarize. There’s nothing shocking on the list.
The document does note that “possession” of drugs, tobacco and alcohol is construed as being in a vehicle or at a party where these substances are present and a responsible adult isn’t. In other words, yes, you can get in trouble just for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Extracurricular activities are an effective bargaining chip. No offense toward math teachers, but no teen would alter his or her behavior under the threat of having to take two weeks off from differential calculus.
But threaten a suspension of two weeks to a year from a sport or academic competition, and you’ll get a teenager’s attention.
Human beings make bad choices, and not just teenage human beings. But the confluence of smartphones, social media and teens’ own narcissistic tendencies has created a minefield for administrators and parents.
In this sticky situation, East’s administrators and LPS officials dealt with students quickly, decisively and in as fair a way as possible.
Are there students unhappy with their punishment? Probably. Are there parents unhappy with punishments? Perhaps. Will this incident change behavior? Almost certainly.
That’s the point of both policy and punishment -- to teach a lesson now, before the stakes get higher and the consequences more dire.